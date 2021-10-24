$0.02 EPS Expected for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12. Quipt Home Medical has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

