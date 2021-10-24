$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Celsius also reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Celsius by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 436,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,060. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.53. Celsius has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $101.50.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

