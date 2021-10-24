-$0.06 EPS Expected for Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Titan Medical.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 17.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Titan Medical by 58.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Titan Medical by 115.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TMDI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,231. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $183.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.11.
Titan Medical Company Profile
Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.
