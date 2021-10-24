-$0.06 EPS Expected for Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 17.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Titan Medical by 58.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Titan Medical by 115.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMDI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,231. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $183.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.11.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

