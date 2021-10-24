$0.07 EPS Expected for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million.

CCCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

