-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,204,000 after buying an additional 329,730 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,637,000 after buying an additional 304,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 813,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after buying an additional 36,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 398,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,488. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of -1.59.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

