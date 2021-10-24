$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 91.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,896 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 11.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,529 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

