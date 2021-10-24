-$0.13 EPS Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). BioLineRx posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

BLRX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. 340,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,687. The company has a market cap of $136.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BioLineRx by 89.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 238,133 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in BioLineRx by 115.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

