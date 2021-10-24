-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,103 shares of company stock worth $3,543,000 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $617,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

