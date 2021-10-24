$0.17 EPS Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.20. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million.

Several research analysts have commented on BSM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $418,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 160.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 262,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.