-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

In other Hyliion news, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,272,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,244,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,000 in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

