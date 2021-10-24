$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.30. Criteo reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,356. Criteo has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the second quarter valued at $15,952,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

