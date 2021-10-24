$0.35 EPS Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Pangaea Logistics Solutions reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

PANL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 435,298 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,655,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $796,000. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,443. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $205.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

