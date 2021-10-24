-$0.58 EPS Expected for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 203,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,715. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 447,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

