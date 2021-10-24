$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. SPX FLOW reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

