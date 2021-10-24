-$0.69 EPS Expected for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

AXS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

