$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,152,000 after acquiring an additional 171,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,749,000 after buying an additional 66,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.61. 1,181,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,359. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average is $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

