$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $993.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Methanex posted sales of $581.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55. Methanex has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 80.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

