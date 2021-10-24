$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,412 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,076,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,146,031. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

