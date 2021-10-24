10,229 Shares in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Brookline Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $990,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,946,000.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BCAC stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.