$103.41 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post $103.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.18 million and the lowest is $95.44 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $54.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $338.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.71 million to $359.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $333.76 million, with estimates ranging from $301.06 million to $367.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNK stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.54. 557,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $735.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

