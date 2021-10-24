10,400 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,642 shares of company stock worth $62,517,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

DELL opened at $114.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

