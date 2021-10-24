1,088 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 331.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $397,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

BMAY stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $32.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.