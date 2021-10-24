10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce $124.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.79 million and the highest is $128.40 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $71.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $495.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.54 million to $501.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $687.84 million, with estimates ranging from $677.96 million to $699.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

NASDAQ TXG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.03. 429,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.31. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.27.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $753,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $2,674,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,681 shares of company stock worth $31,126,802 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after purchasing an additional 511,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 22.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,033,000 after purchasing an additional 795,916 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

