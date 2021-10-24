$117.77 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to announce sales of $117.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.80 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $118.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $469.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $472.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $504.17 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $526.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CVBF. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

