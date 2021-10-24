11,707 Shares in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Navient by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Navient by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Navient by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Navient stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

