$119.35 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post sales of $119.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.20 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $118.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $499.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.92 million to $530.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $742.26 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $857.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $116.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. UBS Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. 397,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,679. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

