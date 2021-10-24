$12.74 Million in Sales Expected for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $12.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.29 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $13.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $51.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $52.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.05 million, with estimates ranging from $52.25 million to $57.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRCC. TheStreet cut Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 42,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,735. The company has a market capitalization of $219.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

