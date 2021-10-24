122,235 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,846,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,730,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM opened at $49.50 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

