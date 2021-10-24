127,500 Shares in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Acquired by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Waitr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRH. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waitr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waitr by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waitr alerts:

WTRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other Waitr news, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $3,772,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,744 shares in the company, valued at $322,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $1.46 on Friday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $170.94 million, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of -3.05.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.