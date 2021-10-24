13,500 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. Pinduoduo makes up 2.2% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 51.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PDD shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

PDD stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.14 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

