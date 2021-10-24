$143.32 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will post $143.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.60 million. NovoCure posted sales of $132.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $562.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.70 million to $576.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $638.17 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $646.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.74. The stock had a trading volume of 498,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $108.31 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,414.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.86.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.