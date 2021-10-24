1,500 Shares in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,071. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $97,999 over the last 90 days.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

