1,900 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at $117,975,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after acquiring an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,924,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 218,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,055,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,702. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $153.13 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -364.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

