1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.59.

ONEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

ONEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 722,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,845. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.27. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

