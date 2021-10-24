1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Hits Market Cap of $158,837.70

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002164 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $158,837.70 and approximately $498,959.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00105750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.69 or 1.00350159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.32 or 0.06712692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00022053 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

