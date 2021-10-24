$2.12 EPS Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $2.00. Ryder System posted earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on R. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after buying an additional 876,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,690,000 after buying an additional 303,465 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after buying an additional 148,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,217,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 408,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,262. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -859.26%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

