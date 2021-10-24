$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to post $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the lowest is $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $9.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 150.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 50,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. 423,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,495. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

