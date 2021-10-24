20,128 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. Citigroup raised their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.49.

CFLT stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $74.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

