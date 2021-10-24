$245.33 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report sales of $245.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.40 million to $251.90 million. LivaNova reported sales of $240.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,647,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LivaNova by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.