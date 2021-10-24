25,051 Shares in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,548,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,172,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,808,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,703,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

EWI stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.