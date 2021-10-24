2,700 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $103.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.