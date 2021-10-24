$279.09 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post $279.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.69 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $242.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,049 shares of company stock worth $6,793,636 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 220,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

