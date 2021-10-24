$280.40 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post sales of $280.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $293.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.38 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,772. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 42,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

