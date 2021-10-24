$292.43 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post sales of $292.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.20 million to $297.30 million. NuVasive reported sales of $295.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.57. 505,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.39. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,879.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NuVasive by 939.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

