$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce sales of $3.50 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $13.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.41 billion to $13.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $17.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.51. 118,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,875. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $102.68 and a 12-month high of $206.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.