$306.78 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce sales of $306.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.69 million and the lowest is $299.70 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $302.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Bbva USA bought a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

