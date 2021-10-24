331 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 331 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,310,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 619.6% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 316,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 272,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $149.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $156.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 44,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $5,680,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total value of $1,092,729.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,172 shares of company stock valued at $97,502,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

