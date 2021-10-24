360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $23.51

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.51, but opened at $24.08. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $23.77, with a volume of 5,401 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. CLSA dropped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth about $7,508,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 402.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 964,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after buying an additional 772,935 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 262.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 162,967 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

