3,600 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

