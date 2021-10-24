$4.92 Million in Sales Expected for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will announce sales of $4.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.09 million to $5.75 million. Pyxis Tankers reported sales of $5.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year sales of $22.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 million to $22.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Univest Sec reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXS. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.46. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

